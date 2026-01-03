Straitstimes.com header logo

Zelensky proposes appointing First Deputy PM Mykhailo Fedorov as Ukraine’s new defence minister

Mykhailo Fedorov, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, speaks during an interview with Reuters, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine August 26, 2025. REUTERS/Anna Voitenko

Mr Mykhailo Fedorov's appointment as Ukraine's defence minister must be approved by Parliament.

PHOTO: REUTERS

  • Zelensky proposed Mykhailo Fedorov as Ukraine's new defence minister, replacing Denys Shmyhal.
  • Fedorov, currently minister of digital transformation, is praised for his work on drones and digitalisation.
  • Zelensky aims to implement changes in defence with military, manufacturers and partners, requiring parliament approval.

KYIV - President Volodymyr Zelensky on Jan 2 proposed appointing First Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov as Ukraine’s new defence minister, praising his abilities in developing the drones and digitalisation needed for the country’s defence.

Mr Fedorov also served as minister of digital transformation and his appointment must be approved by Parliament. He is to replace Mr Denys Shmyhal.

“Mykhailo is deeply engaged in the ‘drone line’ initiative and works very effectively on the digitalisation of state services and processes,” Mr Zelensky said in his nightly video address.

“Together with all our military personnel, military command, national weapons manufacturers and Ukraine’s partners, we must implement changes in the defence sector that will truly help.”

Mr Zelensky said the ministry had shown good results under Mr Shmyhal, a former prime minister, and that he was being offered a new government post. REUTERS

Current Ukrainian defence minister Denys Shmyhal will take up a new government post if his replacement is approved by Parliament.

PHOTO: REUTERS

