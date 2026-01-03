Zelensky proposes appointing First Deputy PM Mykhailo Fedorov as Ukraine’s new defence minister

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Mr Mykhailo Fedorov's appointment as Ukraine's defence minister must be approved by Parliament.

KYIV - President Volodymyr Zelensky on Jan 2 proposed appointing First Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov as Ukraine’s new defence minister, praising his abilities in developing the drones and digitalisation needed for the country’s defence.

Mr Fedorov also served as minister of digital transformation and his appointment must be approved by Parliament. He is to replace Mr Denys Shmyhal.

“Mykhailo is deeply engaged in the ‘drone line’ initiative and works very effectively on the digitalisation of state services and processes,” Mr Zelensky said in his nightly video address.

“Together with all our military personnel, military command, national weapons manufacturers and Ukraine’s partners, we must implement changes in the defence sector that will truly help.”

Mr Zelensky said the ministry had shown good results under Mr Shmyhal, a former prime minister, and that he was being offered a new government post. REUTERS