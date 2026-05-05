Ukraine’s Zelensky pitches drone deal during Bahrain visit

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Mr Zelensky said he had discussed with King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa Iran’s strikes against Bahrain and the Strait of Hormuz.

KYIV - President Volodymyr Zelensky pitched a drone deal to Bahrain during a visit to the country on May 5, advertising Ukraine’s battle-tested security expertise.

Since the US and Israeli war on Iran erupted on Feb 28, Ukraine has been offering its drones and know-how to several Middle Eastern countries suffering from Iran’s Shahed drone attacks.

Kyiv has gained unique experience in shooting down Iranian drones and similar Russian-made models as Russia has launched hundreds of thousands of them since its full-blown invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Mr Zelensky said he had discussed with King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa Iran’s strikes against Bahrain and the Strait of Hormuz.

“Our country is facing similar terrorist strikes almost every day, and our people have relevant experience in full-scale defence,” Mr Zelensky said on X.

“Ukraine is ready to share this security expertise with Bahrain and help strengthen the protection of life.”

The two countries have agreed to work out the details of a potential deal, the Ukrainian leader added.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar are among countries that have already signed defence cooperation deals with Ukraine as Kyiv seeks to bolster its diplomatic position in the Middle East, where historically Russia has had strong ties. REUTERS