Zelenskiy launches 'Carpathian Eight' initiative on trade, security

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Sept 18 - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy launched on Friday a new regional grouping of eight countries from the Carpathian region of central and eastern Europe, at a summit in Ukraine designed to promote trade and security cooperation.

At the meeting in western Ukraine, Zelenskiy thanked regional allies for keeping trade and transport links open following Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022.

The new grouping brings together Romania, Serbia, Poland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Austria, Hungary, and the European Union.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic and Romania's President Nicusor Dan attended the inaugural event, which is expected to last until Sunday.

"This marks the start of a movement that should bring our countries even closer together and create another strong framework for cooperation at the EU level," Zelenskiy said on Telegram, citing the expansion of energy and logistics cooperation, cross-border trade, and security.

"Naturally, security issues are a priority right now and for the years ahead," Zelenskiy said in a speech.

Close to 550 business representatives were expected to attend the forum, with investment and trade agreements worth €1 billion ($1.15 billion) expected to be signed, Zelenskiy said.

"It's a good start: energy, logistics, infrastructure and cross-sector agreements," he said in a speech transmitted on Ukrainian TV. REUTERS