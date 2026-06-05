Ukraine’s Zelensky, in open letter, invites Russia’s Putin to talks to end the war

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President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine stood ready to continue fighting for its existence.

KYIV - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky published an open letter to President Vladimir Putin on June 4 in which he proposed the two leaders meet to agree an end to more than four years of war, warning that Kyiv stood ready to fight on otherwise.

In his letter, which the president’s office said had been sent to other countries, including the United States, Zelensky said the majority of Russians had grown tired of Ukrainian missile and drone attacks, inflation and fuel shortages, and were ready for peace.

Zelensky said that with the United States focused on the conflict in Iran “it would be wrong to simply wait until the war in Europe returns to the centre of its attention”.

And the path to peace, he said, had to start at the front line, “the line from which diplomacy must begin”.

Ukraine, Zelensky said, stood for “a full ceasefire for the duration of the negotiations. This is standard practice.”

Zelensky proposed setting a clear date for a meeting and said several countries had “traditionally hosted leaders to resolve issues of war and peace”, citing Switzerland, Turkey and the countries of the Arab world.

“Do not be afraid to take the path out of this war. That is the main thing that is required of you now,” Zelensky wrote.

“Ukraine proposes ending this war through direct engagement between us - and you. I am proposing a meeting... If you do not personally come to the conclusion that it is time to end this war, Ukraine will continue fighting for its existence.”

And continued war, Zelensky suggested, could threaten Putin’s personal position.

“It is a fact of Russian history that you know well: when Russia grows tired, change comes.”

In Moscow, the Kremlin said it had seen Zelensky’s letter and that Putin would be briefed on it. REUTERS