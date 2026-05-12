Straitstimes.com header logo

Zelenskiy holds call with UAE counterpart

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrives to attend an informal European leaders' summit in Ayia Napa, Cyprus April 23, 2026. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrives to attend an informal European leaders' summit in Ayia Napa, Cyprus April 23, 2026. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

Google Preferred Source badge

KYIV, May 11 - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday discussed with the United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan UAE's assistance in bringing Ukrainians back from Russian captivity and the war in Iran.

Since the start of the wake of the Iran war, Ukraine has offered its battle-tested expertise in countering drones to the UAE and a handful of other Middle Eastern countries. Kyiv and the UAE struck a 10-year defence cooperation deal.

"I was glad to hear that Ukrainian expertise is truly helping to build reliable protection for lives. We discussed continuing this work," Zelenskiy said on X.

"I am grateful to the UAE that our agreements are being implemented on the basis of reciprocity and that Ukraine is also receiving the support it needs, including in the energy sector," Zelenskiy added. REUTERS

See more on

Iran

Ukraine

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.