Zelenskiy heads to France as Iran war distracts from Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy as he arrives for a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, March 13, 2026. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS, March 13 - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will seek reassurances of support from one of Kyiv’s key Western allies on Friday, arriving in Paris at a time when the war in the Middle East is diverting attention from Ukraine’s fight against Russia.

The widening conflict has raised questions about the supply of weapons – notably air defences – from Western partners to Ukraine, as Gulf Arab states draw down their own air defence stocks to repel daily attacks by Iran.

Zelenskiy has warned Ukraine's acute shortage of air defence missiles will be exacerbated. This week he said that Gulf states had used more PAC‑3 air defence missiles against Iranian strikes in a few days than Kyiv had received from Washington over four years.

Zelenskiy did not specify the source of his figures.

The war has also sent the price of oil, an important revenue source for Russia, surging while Kyiv struggles on financially.

The European Union has yet to agree on a proposed 90 billion euro loan that would, in part, provide Kyiv with funding to purchase weapons. Ukraine hopes the loan will be in place by mid‑April.

"The key message of this visit, and its primary purpose, is to show that nothing – no crisis, no development – will divert our attention from Ukraine, which remains for us a major security issue," a French presidency official told reporters ahead of the visit.

"Our support for Ukraine will not waver."

Zelenksiy has sought to show Gulf Arab states – many of which maintain close ties with Moscow – that Ukraine can be a useful and reliable partner.

The Ukrainian leader has offered Ukrainian drone interception technology in exchange for air defence missiles.

Ukraine sent experts and officials to four Middle Eastern countries this week as part of those efforts. REUTERS