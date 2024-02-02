Zelensky: EU funding decision a clear signal to Moscow, the United States

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attends a joint press conference with Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics (not pictured) in Riga, Latvia January 11, 2024. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday that the European Union's approval of a major aid deal for Ukraine was a "clear signal" both to Russia and the United States, where an assistance package has been held up in Congress.

"It is a clear signal to Moscow that Europe will stand firm and cannot be broken by any destructive waves devised by the Kremlin," Zelensky said in his nightly video address.

"At the same tine, it is a clear signal across the Atlantic, a signal that Europe is assuming its responsibilities. Security responsibilities. Strong responsibilities. We await decisions from America." REUTERS

