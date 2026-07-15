Zelensky endorses energy boss as new Ukraine prime minister

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Speaking to reporters in Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (pictured) said the chief executive of the state-owned energy company Naftogaz, Sergii Koretskyi, was the best candidate for prime minister.

- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky endorsed the head of the state energy company on July 15 to be Ukraine’s new prime minister, while giving no clear answer on the future of the defence minister at a pivotal juncture in the war.

Zelensky pushed out prime minister Yulia Svyrydenko this week after just a year on the job. Parliament accepted her resignation on July 14 and is expected to vote on her successor on July 16 . Zelensky has given little explanation for the move so far, apart from saying the aim is to refresh the leadership.

Speaking to reporters in Kyiv, Zelensky said the chief executive of the state-owned energy company Naftogaz, Sergii Koretskyi, was the best candidate for prime minister, because Ukraine’s priority was preparing for the upcoming winter.

Parliament names the prime minister and is likely to accept Zelensky’s preferred candidate as his party controls a majority.

“The priorities are clear – preparing for winter,” Zelensky said. “Therefore, following all the consultations, Sergii Koretskyi is surely the most prepared candidate for the post of prime minister of Ukraine.”

The prime minister’s resignation automatically triggers the resignation of the entire Cabinet, meaning a wider shake-up is expected.

Particular attention has turned to the fate of Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, at a time when the tide on the battlefield has been shifting in Ukraine’s favour as it presses a campaign of long-range drone attacks on Russia.

Fedorov, 35, is a promoter of technological innovations who comes from outside the defence ministry establishment and took charge there six months ago.

Asked whether Fedorov would retain his post as defence minister in the new Cabinet, Zelensky said he would meet Fedorov and the army leadership later on July 15 before a planned meeting with lawmakers from the ruling party. REUTERS