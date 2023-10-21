Zelenskiy discusses Middle East, Ukraine peace formula in call with Turkey's Erdogan- statement

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attend a NATO leaders summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, July 12, 2023. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Updated
29 sec ago
Published
37 sec ago

KYIV - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy talked with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday, Zelenskiy said, in a call where the two men discussed Ukraine's peace formula, food security, and situation in the Middle East.

"We discussed the next round of negotiations on the Peace Formula, which will take place in Malta. Turkey will participate, adding its authoritative voice and position," Zelenskiy wrote on Telegram.

"We also discussed the situation in the Middle East and agreed on the need to ensure the protection of civilians and respect for humanitarian law," he added. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top