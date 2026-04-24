Ukraine’s Zelensky visits Saudi Arabia for new security talks

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JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Saudi Arabia on April 24 for talks on security with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in his second trip to the country in recent weeks.

Mr Zelensky has brokered closer ties with several states in the Gulf amid the US-Israeli war with Iran, striking defence deals – including with Riyadh – to share Kyiv’s expertise in downing drones, gained through fending off over four years of Russian attacks.

“I have arrived in Saudi Arabia, where I will meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud,” Mr Zelensky said on X, posting a video with local Saudi officials.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and national security secretary Rustem Umerov could also be seen in the footage alongside Mr Zelensky.

“Today, we are advancing our agreements with Saudi Arabia in the areas of security, energy, and infrastructure,” Mr Zelensky said, adding that “it is important that the strengthening is mutual.”

A senior Ukrainian official speaking on condition of anonymity told AFP earlier that Mr Zelensky was in Jeddah to “continue discussing security cooperation”.

During his visit in March, Mr Zelensky said the two sides had “reached an important arrangement” on air defence.

The deal envisaged a decade-long cooperation on defence, including establishing joint production lines, he said.

Kyiv has dispatched dozens of military specialists and drone interceptors to several countries in the region, where they were used to shoot down incoming Iranian drones.

It touts its anti-drone defences as the best in the world.

Saudi Arabia has maintained good relations with both Kyiv and Moscow, and has also hosted talks with US officials searching for an end to the Russian invasion. AFP