Zelensky affirms Ukraine’s commitment to peace after Trump remarks

US President Donald Trump (right) welcoming Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, on Dec 28.

KYIV - President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Jan 15 that Ukraine is not an obstacle to peace, pushing back against comments made a day earlier by US President Donald Trump.

“We also talked about diplomatic work with America – Ukraine has never been and will never be an obstacle to peace,” Mr Zelensky said in his nightly video address, referring to a telephone conversation with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte.

Mr Trump, interviewed by Reuters on Jan 14, said he believed Ukraine was less ready than Russia to clinch a deal. Asked why US-led negotiations had not yet resolved the nearly four-year-old war, Mr Trump responded: “Zelensky.”

In his comments, Mr Zelensky said Russia’s continued attacks on Ukrainian energy sites and other targets demonstrated that Moscow did not want peace.

“It is precisely Russian missiles, Russian ‘Shaheds,’ (drones) and Russia’s attempt to destroy Ukraine that are clear evidence that Russia is not interested in agreements at all,” he said.

In Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia agreed with Mr Trump that Mr Zelensky was holding up a deal, saying President Vladimir Putin and the Russian side remain open to talks.

Mr Zelensky pledged that Ukraine would pursue diplomatic efforts more actively.

Mr Trump told Reuters on Jan 14 that he believed Mr Putin was “ready to make a deal. I think Ukraine is less ready to make a deal.”

Mr Trump and Mr Zelensky have had an up-and-down relationship in dealing with efforts to resolve Europe’s largest land conflict since World War II.

Mr Trump and US Vice-President J.D. Vance became engaged in a shouting match with Mr Zelensky in the Oval Office in February 2025, suggesting the Ukrainian leader was not showing gratitude for US assistance.

Their interactions appeared to improve in subsequent meetings. REUTERS