Zara bets on Bad Bunny once more in latest brand expansion push

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Zara has launched a collection in partnership with pop star Bad Bunny, in the latest example of the clothing retailer’s push to expand its brand.

The 150-piece collection under the moniker Benito Antonio – Bad Bunny’s given name – will be available online and in some stores across the world, Zara’s parent company Inditex said in a statement late on May 20 . It includes trousers, T-shirts, caps and bags, among other products.

Since becoming chairwoman of Inditex, Ms Marta Ortega, the founder’s daughter, has pushed to reposition Zara’s brand beyond its core High Street markets by associating it with high-end designers, fashion icons and celebrities – mainly through limited collections.

Recent partners include designers Stefano Pilati and John Galliano, with whom it announced a two-year collaboration earlier in 2026 .

For Zara, this is not the first tie-up with Bad Bunny, one of the world’s most popular musicians. The Puerto Rican singer wore a Zara T-shirt during his Super Bowl performance earlier in 2026 and in May showed up at the Met Gala in New York wearing a custom black tuxedo he designed and then produced in partnership with Zara.

Zara’s upscale push also includes a strong reshaping of its flagship stores, with large investments to make them bigger, more productive and glitzier than traditional retail shops.

Ms Ortega is the daughter of Inditex founder Amancio Ortega. The family still controls the majority of the company’s shares. BLOOMBERG