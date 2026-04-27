Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant worker killed in Ukraine drone attack, management says

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A Russian service member stands guard at a checkpoint near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in the Zaporizhzhia region, Russian-controlled Ukraine, June 15, 2023. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

MOSCOW, April 27 - An employee of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, controlled by Russian forces, was killed in a Ukrainian drone attack, the Russian-installed management of the station said in a Telegram post on Monday.

"A driver was killed today when a Ukrainian Armed Forces drone struck the transport department at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant," the post said.

The International Atomic Energy Agency said its team on the site will look into the incident and continue to monitor the situation.

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi reiterated that strikes on or near nuclear power plants "can endanger nuclear safety and must not take place," the Vienna-based agency cited him as saying in a post on social media platform X. REUTERS