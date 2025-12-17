Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

MOSCOW, Dec 16 - The Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine is currently receiving electricity through ‍only ​one of two external power ‍lines, its Russian management said on Tuesday.

The other line was ​disconnected ​due to military activity, the management said, adding that radiation levels remain normal. Repair work ‍will begin as soon as possible.

The nuclear plant, ​Europe's largest, has been ⁠under Russian control since March 2022, when Russian forces overran much of southeastern Ukraine. It is not currently producing ​electricity but relies on external power to keep the nuclear ‌material cool and avoid ​a meltdown.

Each side has regularly accused the other of shelling the facility. It experienced a couple of complete power outages earlier this month but was subsequently reconnected.

In September and October the plant ‍was without external power for 30 days, relying ​on backup diesel generators, until a damaged line was ​reconnected during a local ceasefire arranged ‌with the help of the U.N. nuclear agency. REUTERS