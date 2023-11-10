YouTube, TikTok must detail child protection measures by Nov 30, EU says

BRUSSELS - Alphabet’s YouTube and TikTok have been given a Nov 30 deadline by the European Union to reply to an information request on how they protect children from illegal and harmful content, the European Commission said on Thursday.

The Commission is requesting more information on the measures the companies have taken to step up their efforts to protect minors in order to comply with the bloc’s new rulebook for Big Tech, the Digital Services Act (DSA).

Google and TikTok did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Reuters on Wednesday reported that EU industry chief Thierry Breton was planning the move.

The information request comes days after Mr Breton told TikTok chief executive Chew Shou Zi to spare no effort to counter disinformation on its platform, owned by China’s ByteDance.

Mr Breton recently also reminded Alphabet chief executive Sundar Pichai of the company’s obligation to protect children and teenagers.

Companies face fines as much as 6 per cent of their global turnover for DSA violations.

“Based on the assessment of the replies, the Commission will assess next steps”, the Commission said. REUTERS

