YouTube faces UK complaint over children’s data protection breach

LONDON – Alphabet’s YouTube is facing a complaint made to Britain’s data protection body over allegations that it is unlawfully gathering data on children in breach of new rules implemented to protect them online.

The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) said it would consider the complaint from a charity group that alleges the video-sharing website violates the United Kingdom’s Children’s Code, introduced in 2020.

“As a regulator, we expect children’s data to be protected online,” said Mr Stephen Bonner, a deputy commissioner at the ICO.

“If that’s not the case, we’ll take action.”

The code guides how the UK’s data protection rules apply to digital services aimed at children.

Breaking such rules risks penalties of as much as 4 per cent of a company’s annual global revenue. YouTube is not subject of a formal investigation by the ICO yet.

The charity group, 5Rights, as well as a father of three young children complained to the ICO that YouTube is collecting at least the location, viewing habits and preferences of as many as five million children in the UK.

An e-mail sent to YouTube’s press team in the UK requesting comment did not receive an immediate reply. BLOOMBERG