You winning yet? Allies' scepticism irritates Ukraine

PARIS - Some of Ukraine’s allies have started wondering whether the counteroffensive against Russia is getting bogged down, to the irritation of Kyiv which says it needs more weapons, not criticism.

Over the past two weeks US media have been quoting anonymous military sources questioning Ukraine’s strategy, and saying its armed forces are too dispersed to pierce Russian defensive lines.

“Recently a new narrative has started to take hold in some commentaries on the state of the war, notably from Pentagon officials, to the effect that the offensive is turning out to be a deep disappointment,” Mr Lawrence Freedman, professor emeritus at King’s College London, wrote last month.

“Questions are now being raised about whether this is a war that Ukraine can ever win.”

On the record, any criticism remains muted.

“This offensive, as you know, is going slow. It’s bloody, it’s high casualties on both sides,” said General Mark Milley, US chairman of the Joints Chief of Staff.

“But the Ukrainians still have a significant amount of combat power in reserve,” he told AFP, crediting Ukraine with “at least partial success”.

Retired Polish army general Boguslaw Pacek was less circumspect, writing on the Biznesalert website that the current rhythm of the counter-offensive “does not permit the hope that it will meet its targets before the start of the rainy season this year”.

Mr Robert Brieger, chairman of the EU Military Committee, went further, telling German daily Die Welt that “the Russians will be able to continue this war for a long time”.

He said, “It remains questionable whether Ukraine’s full sovereignty can be restored with the means available”.

‘Everyone is an expert’

The Ukrainian leadership has made it clear it has little patience for the musings of armchair critics, far from the battlefield.

“Everyone is now an expert on how we should fight. A gentle reminder that no one understands this war better than we do,” the defence ministry in Kyiv posted on X, formerly Twitter.

“We need ammunitions, not advice.”