Yellow diamond brooch resembling Queen Elizabeth's up for auction

The Allnatt, a 101.29-carat yellow diamond, mounted as a brooch by Cartier, is displayed ahead of auction, during a Sotheby's media preview in Geneva, Switzerland, May 13, 2024. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy
The Allnatt, a 101.29-carat yellow diamond, one of the largest and most important yellow diamonds ever discovered, mounted as a brooch by Cartier, is displayed ahead of auction, during a Sotheby's media preview in Geneva, Switzerland, May 13, 2024. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy
Updated
May 13, 2024, 10:17 PM
Published
May 13, 2024, 10:07 PM

GENEVA - A golden-hued diamond brooch, similar to one worn by the late Queen Elizabeth, is expected to be sold for around $6 million at a Sotheby's auction in Geneva this week.

The "Allnatt" diamond, bearing the name of its first owner, a British sportsman, is a rare stone, fancy vivid yellow in colour and weighing 101.29 carats.

It was mounted by Cartier into a floral design strongly resembling Queen Elizabeth's Williamson Pink diamond, given to her as a wedding gift in 1947.

An unmounted, internally flawless diamond weighing over 37 carats will also come up for sale at the same auction on Tuesday, Sotheby's said. REUTERS

