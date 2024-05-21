Yellen sees 'possibility' of $50 billion Ukraine loan from seized Russian assets - Sky News

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen delivers remarks on \"Next Steps in the Evolution of Development Finance\" at a Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in Washington, U.S., February 9, 2023. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo
Updated
May 21, 2024, 10:40 PM
Published
May 21, 2024, 10:40 PM

LONDON - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said there was a possibility Group of Seven nations would support Ukraine by as much as $50 billion using loans linked to seized Russian assets, Sky News reported on Tuesday.

"I believe it's important for the G7 to work together to show a united front and to show that we can generate meaningful resources to support Ukraine over the next several years," she told Sky News.

"While America stands behind Ukraine and I expect Congress, if necessary, will pass future packages, Ukraine has substantial needs and being able to marshal significant resources to help Ukraine is important."

Asked if it might be possible to provide a loan of around $40 billion to $50 billion, she said: "Yes, I think that's a possibility." REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top