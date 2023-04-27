News analysis

Xi-Zelensky call welcomed by the West, but no substantial change to China’s position on Ukraine

Jonathan Eyal
Global Affairs Correspondent
Mr Xi Jinping has spoken on the phone to Mr Volodymyr Zelensky and pledged China’s cooperation in finding a peaceful solution to the Ukraine war. PHOTOS: AFP, EPA-EFE
Updated
30 min ago
Published
1 hour ago
LONDON – Western governments have formally welcomed the news that Chinese President Xi Jinping has spoken on the phone to his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky and pledged China’s cooperation in finding a peaceful solution to the worst European conflict since World War II.

United States National Security Council spokesman John Kirby called the Chinese initiative “a good thing”, while a spokesman for Dr Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, the European Union’s executive body, hailed the phone call between Mr Xi and Mr Zelensky as “an important, long overdue first step by China”.

