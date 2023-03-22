News Analysis

Xi’s visit to Russia notable for what it did not achieve

Jonathan Eyal
Global Affairs Correspondent
Despite evidence that Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin clearly do get on well, their summit appeared short on substance, says the writer. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
16 sec ago
Published
26 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

LONDON – Chinese President Xi Jinping has concluded his visit to Russia by effectively backing Russian President Vladimir Putin’s stance on the Ukraine war.

At a joint press conference held in Moscow, the Russian and Chinese leaders warned against “the practice by any country or group of countries to seek advantages in the military, political and other areas to the detriment of the legitimate security interests of other countries”. This echoes the traditional Putin claim that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine came in response to supposedly aggressive Western military moves around Russia’s borders.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top