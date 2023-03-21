Xi invites Putin to make return visit to China as he hails ties with Russia

MOSCOW – Chinese President Xi Jinping touted close ties with Russia on the second day of his state visit to Moscow on Tuesday, inviting Russian President Vladimir Putin to make a return visit later this year.

“It fits the historical logic that Chinese leaders take Russia as a primary choice for their overseas visits,” Mr Xi said, adding that China and Russia are each other’s biggest neighbour and comprehensive strategic partner, the official Xinhua News Agency reported.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was a major topic for the leaders in more than four hours of talks Monday, according to both sides, with Mr Putin saying before the meeting that he’s ready to discuss China’s initiative for ending the war.

Mr Putin welcomed Mr Xi to the Kremlin on Tuesday afternoon for more discussions. Russian state television showed the two men walking the long red carpets of the Kremlin to shake hands before joining their delegations.

The United States and its allies have rejected China’s proposals as biased toward Russia.

Mr Xi is expected to speak to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for the first time since the February 2022 invasion after his Russia visit.

Mr Xi’s three-day visit, his first trip abroad since claiming a third term earlier this month, sends a strong signal of support for Mr Putin amid efforts by the US and its allies to isolate the Russian President over his invasion.

Russia has become increasingly dependent on China for trade with other markets cut off, but there were few indications that this visit would bring new deals.

Mr Putin and Mr Xi “had an in-depth exchange of views on the Ukraine issue”, China’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday. It added that “most countries support easing tensions”, but the ministry did not go into further details.

China would continue to strengthen strategic coordination with Russia, Mr Xi also said, according to the statement.

Mr Xi met in the morning Tuesday with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, who called for deepening economic ties and received his own invitation to visit China.

Later Tuesday, the two sides are expected to sign several declarations, and Mr Xi and Mr Putin will make press statements before a state dinner in the Tsarist-era Palace of Facets.

US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby dismissed the visit as “a marriage of convenience”.