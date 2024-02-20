Elon Musk’s X briefly blocks account of Navalny’s widow who accused Putin

MOSCOW – Ms Yulia Navalnaya’s account on billionaire Elon Musk’s X social-media service was briefly suspended, a day after it was used to help her challenge Russian President Vladimir Putin over the death of her husband.

The widow of opposition leader Alexey Navalny accused Mr Putin of killing her husband in a video posted on her X account on Feb 19.

That came as she announced she was taking over Mr Navalny’s role as opposition leader after his death in a remote Russian prison colony on Feb 16.

Her profile page showed an “Account suspended” message on Feb 20 and an explanation that the service “suspends accounts which violate the X Rules”.

Shortly after, the account appeared online again.

It was unclear which rules were breached, and X’s press service said it was “busy now” in an e-mailed response to a request to comment.

Meanwhile, Mr Navalny’s mother, Lyudmila, appealed to Mr Putin to order the release of her son’s body, which the authorities have kept hidden since his death at the Arctic IK-3 prison colony on Feb 16.

“I have not been able to see him for five days. They have not given his body to me and haven’t even told me where he is,” she said in an online video statement posted on Feb 20 and recorded in front of the prison colony.

“I appeal to you, Vladimir Putin, because the solution to this problem depends only on you. Let me finally see my son. I demand that Alexey’s body be released immediately so that I can bury him in a humane way.” BLOOMBERG