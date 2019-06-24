WWII-era bomb explodes, leaving crater in German barley field

DORTMUND, GERMANY (DPA) - A World War II-era bomb has exploded in a field near the district of Ahlbach in the western German town of Limburg, leaving a crater in the ground, a police spokesman said on Monday (June 24).

Witnesses heard a loud bang overnight to Sunday only to discover the crater in the field, the spokesman said.

Munitions disposal experts deployed to the site had examined the shape of the crater and determined that the device was a WWII-era bomb.

No one was injured in the incident.

The discovery of bombs dating back to the final months of World War II is common in Germany and there are often evacuations to ensure their safe disposal.