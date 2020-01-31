Wuhan virus: Russia reports first two cases

MOSCOW (REUTERS) - Russia reported its first two cases of coronavirus on Friday (Jan 31) and said the infected people were Chinese citizens who had been isolated, Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova told reporters.

Ms Golikova said all direct flights to China from Russia would be halted from 2100 GMT on Friday, with the exception of national airline Aeroflot.

Russia had on Thursday kept its lengthy land border with China partially closed to try to prevent the coronavirus spreading from its southern neighbour.

It also suspended the issuance of electronic visas to Chinese nationals.

Russia shares a 4,300km-long border with China.

The Russian government has told Chinese students who returned home for the holidays to stay there until at least March 1.