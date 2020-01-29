Wuhan virus: British Airways suspends bookings for China flights

LONDON (REUTERS) - British Airways has suspended bookings on its website for direct flights from London to Beijing and Shanghai until March, after warnings over travel to China due to the coronavirus outbreak.

BA.com, the airline's website, shows no direct flights to China are available in January and February. A spokesman for the airline said on Wednesday (Jan 29) that it was "assessing the situation".

Britain on Tuesday advised against "all but essential" travel to mainland China due to the coronavirus outbreak.