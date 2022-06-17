WTO talks go deep into overtime

GENEVA (AFP) - Talks at the World Trade Organisation went deep into overtime on Thursday (June 16), with key holdout India talking up the prospects for a landmark deal spanning food security, fishing and combating Covid-19.

With ministers struggling to conclude agreements on each separate issue, countries have worked on round the clock, making trade-offs which, they hope, could see several measures go through in a grand bargain.

Ministers from the global trade body's 164 members have been negotiating face-to-face since Sunday at the WTO's headquarters in Geneva, in their first such conference since the December 2017 flop in Buenos Aires.

They added a fifth day of talks to try to break the deadlock - and prove the organisation can play a role in tackling big global challenges.

Some delegations have accused India of being intransigent on every topic under discussion at the WTO - where decisions can only pass with the agreement of all 164 members.

But Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal sounded upbeat as the talks ploughed on towards midnight.

"India is convinced that this will turn out to be one of the most successful ministerials that the WTO has seen in a long time," he told reporters.

"We are very confident that the progress made... and the positivity with which everybody is engaged truly is a matter of celebration for the world.

"I'm sure that that spirit will help us cross the hump.

"We have taken some solid decisions... subject to a few issues being sorted out."

EU targets 'positive outcomes'

EU trade commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis later told AFP negotiations were ongoing and "quite complicated" because there were "major issues to handle".

"We are in a complicated geopolitical situation and also the views across different work streams are quite divergent," he said.

"We need to address those divergences but I would say we're working towards positive outcomes and hopefully we'll be able to reach such positive outcomes."