WTO postpones decision on Covid-linked patent waiver

WTO's move to push back Saturday’s deadline on whether to expand an agreed patent waiver for Covid-19 vaccines to tests and treatments drew fierce criticism from NGOs. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
4 min ago
Published
16 min ago

GENEVA - World Trade Organisation (WTO) members agreed Friday to push back Saturday’s deadline on whether to expand an agreed patent waiver for Covid-19 vaccines to tests and treatments, drawing fierce criticism from NGOs.

During the WTO’s ministerial meeting in June, all 164 members finally agreed after two years of bruising negotiations to temporarily lift patents on Covid-19 vaccines.

The idea was to boost global production and help address the glaring inequity in access to the jabs.

The agreement granted developing countries the right to produce Covid-19 vaccines for five years “without the consent of the right holder”.

But it fell short of initial demands for the waiver to apply to all countries and to cover Covid-19 tests and treatments.

Under the terms of that deal, WTO members had six months to decide whether to extend the measures to also “cover the production and supply of Covid-19 diagnostics and therapeutics”.

Since then however, it has been stalemate.

Members have spent months wrangling and hours this week alone debating a factual statement on the need for extending the looming deadline, according a Geneva-based trade official.

In the end, the WTO’s Council for Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) managed to agree to recommend to the WTO General Council meeting next week to “extend the deadline”. That agreement came just a day before time ran out Saturday.

A previous, longer version of the text had suggested a six-month extension, but the final version made no reference to a timeline.

Public interest groups, already harshly critical of the original deal for not going far enough, were outraged by the decision.

“We are nearly three years into the Covid-19 pandemic,” Mr Max Lawson, co-chair of the People’s Vaccine Alliance, said a statement.

“As many as seventeen million people are estimated to have died in the time that the WTO has bickered over intellectual property rules for tests and treatments.

“To say that more time is needed to consider the issue is utter nonsense,” he added.

“WTO members have decided to let another year pass without making any meaningful contribution to the fight against Covid-19.” AFP

More On This Topic
WTO approves vaccine-patent waiver to help combat Covid-19 pandemic
Pfizer, BioNTech counter-sue Moderna over Covid-19 vaccine patents
Related Stories
What you need to know about S'pore's new Covid-19 vaccination strategy
Asia stepping up fight against more infectious Covid-19 variants
Hong Kong cements Covid-19 tests with centres just a 15-minute walk
Covid-19 wave looms in Europe amid vaccine fatigue and false sense of security
Long Covid remains a mystery, though theories are emerging
askST: What is excess death and what is Covid-19's true toll on the world?
Biden says pandemic is over; survivors and doctors disagree
No plans to include Covid-19 vaccinations in childhood immunisation schedule: Ong Ye Kung
Human development set back 5 years by Covid-19, other crises: UN report
Covid-19's harmful effects on the brain reverberate years later: Study

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top