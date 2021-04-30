Worldwide Covid-19 cases pass 150 million: AFP tally

PARIS (AFP) - Worldwide Covid-19 cases passed 150 million on Friday (April 30), as the number of new daily infections reach levels not seen since the beginning of the pandemic, according to an AFP count.

A total of 150.3 million cases have been declared since the virus was first discovered in China in December 2019, according to an AFP compilation of official data - with numbers soaring recently due to a relentless second wave in India, where 2.5 million cases have been detected in the past seven days.