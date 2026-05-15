‘World’s oldest dog’ contender dies in France aged 30

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Lazare, born in 1995, died before it could be confirmed whether the French toy spaniel was the oldest dog in the world.

Summarise

VILLY-LE-PELLOUX, France - A French toy spaniel named Lazare thought to have been “the world’s oldest dog” has died aged 30, his carer said on May 15.

AFP contacted the Guinness World Records to find out if Lazare had held the record before he passed away on May 14, but did not receive an immediate response.

Lazare, a Papillon dwarf spaniel with stand-up “butterfly” ears, was born on Dec 4, 1995, according to animal charity worker Anne-Sophie Moyon.

He spent most of his life with the same companion until she died and he ended up at the charity’s shelter.

Ms Ophelie Boudol, a 29-year-old single mother, fell in love with the animal one year her senior at the shelter in April.

She had initially intended to find a pet for her mother, she told AFP, but instead ended up taking Lazare home to her nine-year-old son and two cats.

“He had been found next to the body of his owner,” she said she was told.

“I spent half an hour sitting next to him, then I said, ‘Listen, if nobody wants to take him, I don’t mind – as long as he gets on with the cats,” she told AFP.

Lazare, who Ms Boudol called “our little grandpa baby”, died just weeks later.

“He started slipping away in my arms last night,” she said.

“He was off to reunite with his first carer”.

At 30 years and five months old, Lazare wore nappies, could no longer hear or see, and slept almost all day.

But Ms Boudol said he was delightfully spirited.

“He really has such an endearing personality,” she told AFP earlier this week, cradling him at home in the southeastern town of Villy-le-Pelloux.

Lazare died just a few weeks after being given a new home by Ms Ophelie Boudol. PHOTO: AFP

When Ms Moyon and colleagues discovered Lazare’s age, they thought “Lazare might be the world’s oldest dog”, she said.

They verified his birth date in two registries, and filled in the paperwork to register him for a possible record as a joke, she added.

A Portuguese Rafeiro do Alentejo named Bobi was thought to be the oldest dog when he died reportedly aged 31 in 2023, according to the Guinness World Records website.

But a review in 2024 found there was not enough conclusive evidence of his age. AFP