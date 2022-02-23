World's first octopus farm in Spain stirs ethical debate

MADRID (REUTERS) - Spurred on by soaring demand for seafood, a Spanish company plans to open the first commercial octopus farm next year but as scientists discover more about the enigmatic animals, some warn that it could be an ethical and environmental disaster.

"This is a global milestone," said Mr Roberto Romero, aquaculture director at Nueva Pescanova, the company pouring 65 million euros (S$99 million) into the farm, which is pending environmental approval from local authorities.

At the company's research centre in Galicia, northwest Spain, several octopuses silently propelled themselves around a shallow indoor tank. Two technicians in waders plucked a mature specimen into a bucket for transfer to a new enclosure, with five other octopuses.

Building on decades of academic research, Nueva Pescanova beat rival companies in Mexico and Japan to perfect the conditions needed for industrial-scale breeding.

The commercial incentives for the farm, which is slated to produce 3,000 tonnes per year by 2026 for domestic and international food chains and generate hundreds of jobs on the island of Gran Canaria, are clear.

Between 2010 and 2019, the value of the global octopus trade ballooned to US$2.72 billion (S$3.66 billion), from US$1.30 billion, according to data from the United Nations Food and Agricultural Organisation, while landings only rose around 9 per cent to 380,000 tonnes.

However, previous efforts to farm octopus have struggled with high mortality, while attempts to breed wild-caught octopus ran into problems with aggression, cannibalism and self-mutilation.

Mr David Chavarrias, the centre's director, said optimising tank conditions allowed the company to eliminate aggression and breed five generations in captivity.

"We have not found cannibalistic behaviour in any of our cultures," he said.

But not everyone is convinced.

Since the 2020 documentary "My Octopus Teacher" captured the public imagination with its tale of a filmmaker's friendship with an octopus, concern for their wellbeing has grown.

Last year, researchers at the London School of Economics concluded from a review of 300 scientific studies that octopus were sentient beings capable of experiencing distress and happiness, and that high-welfare farming would be impossible.

Mr Raul Garcia, who heads the WWF conservation organisation's fisheries operations in Spain, agrees.

"Octopuses are extremely intelligent and extremely curious. And it's well known they are not happy in conditions of captivity," he told Reuters.

Any farming operation aiming for a high quality of life by approximating their natural habitat - solitary on the sea bed - would likely be too expensive to be profitable, he said.