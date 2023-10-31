World's available CO2 'budget' for 1.5C smaller than thought: Study

PARIS - The amount of CO2 the world can emit and still limit warming to 1.5C is much smaller than previously thought and could be used up in six years at current pollution levels, according to research published on Monday.

Scientists said the revised “carbon budget” meant that humanity was now more likely than not to blow past the Paris Agreement’s safer temperature threshold of 1.5 degrees Celsius since the preindustrial era.

“The window to avoid 1.5 degrees of warming is shrinking, both because we continue to emit and because of our improved understanding of atmospheric physics,” said lead author Robin Lamboll, of Imperial College London.

But with climate impacts magnifying as warming increases, the researchers stressed that the findings make every fraction of a degree worth fighting for.

“It’s not that the fight against climate change will be lost after six years,” Lamboll said, adding however that if there was not a “strong downward trajectory” by then, it would be too late for that 1.5 degree limit.

The most recent reports from the UN’s IPCC climate expert panel said to keep 1.5C in play the world had a carbon budget of some 500 gigatons, from 2020, warning that emissions would need to be slashed in half by 2030.

This new assessment, which focuses on the main greenhouse gas CO2, calculated that the budget has now dwindled to 250 gigatons, measured from the beginning of 2023.

The study, published in the journal Nature Climate Change, was presented as an update to the IPCC figures, incorporating new expectations for the role of other pollutants, particularly the cooling impacts of aerosols – emitted with planet-heating fossil fuels.

Meanwhile emissions remain stubbornly high, despite a slight dip at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, and are around 40 gigatons a year.

The findings come a month ahead of crucial UN climate negotiations in the United Arab Emirates, tasked with salvaging the Paris deal goals after the latest round of reports from the IPCC made clear that the world was far off track.

Co-author Joeri Rogelj, also of Imperial College London, said that high-likelihood options for limiting warming to 1.5C – 50 per cent or better – “are gone”.

“That doesn’t mean that we’re spinning out of control to three or four degrees, but it does mean that the best estimates suggest that we will be above 1.5 of global warming,” he said.