World’s top food producers push back against EU deforestation rules

BRASILIA – The world’s largest agriculture producers are pushing back against new European Union rules that require proof that crops were not grown on deforested land, which producers say will add to the cost of making food.

The latest example of the backlash comes from Brazil, the biggest global exporter of coffee and soya beans.

Just this week, the nation’s Agriculture Minister Carlos Favaro lashed out against the ban, casting doubt on whether it complies with the principles of the World Trade Organisation (WTO). He added that Brazil is seeking to boost trade with others outside of the EU, including within the five-nation Brics that also includes Russia, India, China and South Africa.

Brazil is already a steward of the environment, Mr Favaro said. “If Europe does not want to understand that, there are others that recognise what Brazil does,” he said.

Complying with the new rules will involve implementing full traceability to complex production chains – a task that is likely to be complicated and expensive. The requirement will apply to a wide range of products, from meat to palm oil, and that will add to agricultural costs at a time when food inflation is once again starting to pick up.

Higher prices will not just impact buyers in Europe. Since the market is so large, growers will likely need to adopt the new practices quite broadly. Consumers around the globe could end up footing the bill as producers pass on the new costs.

‘Set the bar high’

Even as producers are decrying the rules, companies and farmers around the world are already taking steps to adjust to them and make sure they have continued access to the important European markets.

Major trading companies will need to adjust their procedures all around the globe, said Mr Paulo Sousa, the head of operations in Brazil for Cargill, one of the world’s top agricultural companies.

Meeting the rules will bring additional costs, but it also “brings us the certainty that customers will be served”, he said. “We have to set the bar high.”

The rules are intended to help fight climate change and biodiversity loss, according to a spokesman for the European Commission. The regulation applies “to commodities, not countries, and is neither punitive nor protectionist, but creates a level playing field”, the spokesman said, adding that the requirements were designed to be WTO-compliant.

The deforestation legislation that came into force on June 29 gives suppliers 18 to 24 months to adjust. That is not much time when taking into account the varying levels of traceability in place now. There is concern that the timeline and rules will end up favouring those in more developed regions that already have more advanced technologies and practices in place, while leaving smaller, more vulnerable producers behind.

“Who is going to pay for this? It cannot be the producers,” said Dr Vanusia Nogueira, the president of the International Coffee Organisation.