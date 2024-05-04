World’s hunger for salmon linked to an ecological disaster

OSLO – Fermented herring, a Swedish delicacy, holds such a special place in the country’s culture that national newspapers review each year’s vintage and the first sale of the year receives hype akin to the first Beaujolais wine of the season.

It is also an acquired taste as social media videos abound with brave folks trying a delicacy that smells like “eggs rotting in open sewage”.

But it is becoming harder for dozens of small-scale fishermen to produce it because Baltic herring is on the verge of extinction.

The problem, they say, is that almost all the herring in the waters near the coast are being scooped up by industrial trawlers so they can be ground up and fed to another famous Scandinavian fish – Norwegian farmed salmon.

Norway produces more than half of the world’s farmed salmon.

Last year, farms exported $17 billion (S$2.1 billion) of fish, and the government has pushed the industry to expand fivefold by 2050. The sector contributes around 3 per cent of Norway’s gross domestic product, according to industry estimates.

Yet that success has put herring at risk. The fish plays a central role in the Baltic Sea’s ecosystem and, with stocks down 90 per cent since the 1960s, scientists are sounding an ever-louder alarm that the population could collapse.

That would endanger biodiversity in a sea shared by nine European countries. The crisis has sparked a debate over the best way to save the dwindling herring stock.

The European Commission has proposed a full halt to herring fishing because of the concern from scientists, but the ban was vetoed in autumn 2023 by Baltic states keen to safeguard jobs and other economic interests.

Currently, quotas are assigned on a per-country basis, though vessels are not bound by the limits put on the nations whose flags they carry, allowing them to capture large quantities of herring at a go.

Mr Bjorn Lundgren, whose three-person company Rovogerns Surstromming makes some of Sweden’s most highly-rated fermented herring, has witnessed a precipitous drop in fish stocks.

He used to catch enough for 5,000 cans a year. Now, he is lucky to fill 1,000 cans.

“For me, the answer is simple,” he said. “Ban all herring fishing for fish not destined for the dinner plate.”

Mr Lundgren is one of a number of small-scale fishermen caught in this multibillion-dollar trade that is also endangering the Baltic Sea ecosystem.

The sea’s area is a sixth of the Mediterranean, and its brackish, shallow waters house a delicate ecosystem.