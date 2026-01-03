World reacts to US strikes on Venezuela

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The sun rises, after US President Donald Trump said the U.S. has struck Venezuela and captured its President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas, Venezuela January 3, 2026. REUTERS/Gaby Oraa

Jan 3 - Following are reactions to Saturday's U.S. strikes on Venezuela.

RUSSIA FOREIGN MINISTRY

"This morning, the United States committed an act of armed aggression against Venezuela. This is deeply concerning and condemnable."

"The pretexts used to justify such actions are unfounded. Ideological animosity has prevailed over business pragmatism and the willingness to build relationships based on trust and predictability."

"In the current situation, it is important, first and foremost, to prevent further escalation and to focus on finding a way out of the situation through dialogue."

"Latin America must remain a zone of peace, as it declared itself to be in 2014. And Venezuela must be guaranteed the right to determine its own destiny without any destructive, let alone military, interference from outside."

"We support the statement by the Venezuelan authorities and the leaders of Latin American countries calling for an immediate meeting of the UN Security Council."

ARGENTINE PRESIDENT JAVIER MILEI

"FREEDOM MOVES FORWARD. LONG LIVE FREEDOM DAMMIT", wrote Milei, a strong regional ally of Donald Trump.

Milei uploaded a video with his statement on X, where he is seen talking at a summit and describing Maduro as a threat for the region and backing the pressure Trump was putting on Caracas.

"The time to have a timid approach on this subject has passed", Milei had said, according to a video on his X account.

MEXICAN MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

"The Mexican government strongly condemns and rejects the military actions carried out unilaterally in recent hours by the armed forces of the United States of America against targets in the territory of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, in clear violation of Article 2 of the Charter of the United Nations."

"Mexico emphatically reiterates that dialogue and negotiation are the only legitimate and effective means of resolving existing differences, and therefore reaffirms its willingness to support any efforts to facilitate dialogue, mediation, or accompaniment that contribute to preserving regional peace and avoiding confrontation."

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER KEIR STARMER

"I want to establish the facts first. I want to speak to President Trump. I want to speak to allies. I can be absolutely clear that we were not involved ... and I always say and believe we should all uphold international law," Starmer said in a statement to British broadcasters.

BRAZIL'S PRESIDENT LUIZ INACIO LULA DA SILVA ON X:

"The bombings on Venezuelan territory and the capture of its president cross an unacceptable line. These acts represent a grave affront to Venezuela's sovereignty and yet another extremely dangerous precedent for the entire international community."

"Attacking countries in flagrant violation of international law is the first step toward a world of violence, chaos, and instability, where the law of the strongest prevails over multilateralism."

UKRAINE'S FOREIGN MINISTER ANDRII SYBIHA:

"Ukraine has consistently defended the right of nations to live freely, free of dictatorship, oppression, and human rights violations. The Maduro regime has violated all such principles in every respect."

"We stand for further developments in accordance with the principles of international law, prioritising democracy, human rights, and the interests of Venezuelans."

BELARUS PRESIDENT ALEXANDER LUKASHENKO

"The President of Belarus CATEGORICALLY CONDEMNS the act of American aggression against Venezuela. Alexander Lukashenko spoke about the consequences just recently in an interview with American journalists. In particular, he said that "it will be a second Vietnam. And the Americans don't need it," Belta news agency cited Natalia Eismont, spokesperson for Lukashenko, as saying

ECUADOR PRESIDENT GABRIEL NOBOA

"The time is coming for all the narco-Chavista criminals. Their structure will finally collapse across the entire continent," he wrote on X.

"To Corina Machado, Edmundo Gonzalez, and the Venezuelan people: it is time to reclaim your country. You have an ally in Ecuador."

URUGUAY FOREIGN MINISTRY

"The Government of the Eastern Republic of Uruguay is following with close attention and serious concern the events that have been reported from Venezuela in recent hours, including U.S. air strikes against Venezuelan military installations and civilian infrastructure."

"Uruguay rejects, as it always has, military intervention by one country in the territory of another and reaffirms the importance of respecting international law and the UN Charter, in particular the basic principle that States must refrain from resorting to the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any State, or in any other manner inconsistent with the Purposes of the United Nations."

EUROPEAN UNION HIGH REPRESENTATIVE FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRS KAJA KALLAS:

"I have spoken with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and our Ambassador in Caracas. The EU is closely monitoring the situation in Venezuela."

"The EU has repeatedly stated that Mr Maduro lacks legitimacy and has defended a peaceful transition. Under all circumstances, the principles of international law and the UN Charter must be respected. We call for restraint."

EUROPEAN COMMISSION PRESIDENT URSULA VON DER LEYEN:

"Following very closely the situation in Venezuela. We stand by the people of Venezuela and support a peaceful and democratic transition. Any solution must respect international law and the UN Charter."

CHILE'S PRESIDENT GABRIEL BORIC ON X:

"As the Government of Chile, we express our concern and condemnation of the military actions of the United States in Venezuela and call for a peaceful solution to the serious crisis affecting the country."

"Chile reaffirms its commitment to the basic principles of international law, such as the prohibition of the use of force, non-intervention, the peaceful settlement of international disputes, and the territorial integrity of States."

COLOMBIA'S PRESIDENT GUSTAVO PETRO ON X:

"The Government of the Republic of Colombia views with deep concern the reports of explosions and unusual air activity in recent hours in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, as well as the resulting escalation of tension in the region.

"Colombia reaffirms its unconditional commitment to the principles enshrined in the UN Charter, in particular respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of States, the prohibition of the use or threat of use of force, and the peaceful settlement of international disputes. In this regard, the Colombian Government rejects any unilateral military action that could aggravate the situation or put the civilian population at risk.

IRAN'S SUPREME LEADER AYATOLLAH ALI KHAMENEI:

"What matters is that when a person realizes the enemy is arrogantly trying to impose something on the country, on the officials, on the government, and on the nation, one must stand firmly against the enemy and bare one’s chest in resistance. We will not yield to the enemy."

"Relying on Almighty God, trusting in God, and with confidence in the support of the people, God willing and by divine grace, we will bring the enemy to its knees."

SPANISH FOREIGN MINISTRY:

"Spain calls for de-escalation and moderation, and for action to always be taken in accordance with international law and the principles of the UN Charter."

"In this regard, Spain is willing to offer its good offices to achieve a peaceful and negotiated solution to the current crisis."

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO PRIME MINISTER KAMLA PERSAD-BISSESSAR

"Earlier this morning, Saturday 3rd January 2026, the United States commenced military operations within the territory of Venezuela.

"Trinidad and Tobago is NOT a participant in any of these ongoing military operations. Trinidad and Tobago continues to maintain peaceful relations with the people of Venezuela."

RODERICH KIESEWETTER, PROMINENT MP FROM GERMANY’S CONSERVATIVE CHRISTIAN DEMOCRATIC UNION:

"With President Trump, the U.S. are abandoning the rules-based order that has shaped us since 1945."

"The coup in Venezuela marks a return to the old U.S. doctrine from before 1940: a mindset of thinking in terms of spheres of influence, where the law of force rules, not international law."

"Trump is destroying what was left of any trust in the U.S."

JUERGEN HARDT, FOREIGN POLICY SPOKESMAN OF GERMAN CONSERVATIVES' PARLIAMENTARY GROUP:

"For many years, Maduro suppressed civil society in Venezuela and supported terrorism and drugs in the region as a tool of power to destabilise his opponents. This was a violation of international law. "

"From a human rights perspective, the end of his rule is good news."

BRITAIN'S REFORM UK PARTY LEADER NIGEL FARAGE

"The American actions in Venezuela overnight are unorthodox and contrary to international law - but if they make China and Russia think twice, it may be a good thing."

"I hope the Venezuelan people can now turn a new leaf without Maduro."

ITALIAN OPPOSITION PARTY LEADER AND FORMER PRIME MINISTER GIUSEPPE CONTE:

"The American aggression against Venezuela has no legal basis. We are facing a blatant violation of international law, which certifies the dominance of the strongest and best equipped militarily... I hope that the entire international community will make its voice heard and that everyone will understand that if rules only apply to enemies and not to friends, no one can feel safe anymore. Nor can the illiberal nature of a government's rule justify an attack to a sovereign state."

UK CHATHAM HOUSE THINK TANK'S PROGRAMME DIRECTOR FOR INTERNATIONAL LAW, MARC WELLER

"International law prohibits the use of force as a means of national policy. Short of a U.N. Chapter VII mandate, force is only available in response to an armed attack or possibly to rescue a population under imminent threat of extermination."

"Clearly, none of these requirements are fulfilled by the armed operation against Venezuela. The U.S. interest in repressing the drugs trade or claims that the Maduro government was in essence a criminal enterprise offers no legal justification."

INDONESIA'S FOREIGN MINISTRY SPOKESPERSON, YVONNE MEWENGKANG:

Indonesia is monitoring developments in Venezuela to ensure the safety of its citizens."

"Indonesia also calls on all relevant parties to prioritize peaceful resolution through de-escalation and dialogue, while prioritizing the protection of civilians."

"Indonesia emphasizes the importance of respecting international law and the principles of the UN Charter."

LEBANESE ARMED GROUP HEZBOLLAH

"Hezbollah condemns the terrorist aggression and American thuggery against the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela..."

"Hezbollah further affirms its full solidarity with Venezuela - its people, presidency, and government - in confronting this American aggression and arrogance". REUTERS