World reacts to shooting of Slovak PM Robert Fico

BRATISLAVA - Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico suffered life-threatening injuries when he was shot and wounded in an attempted assassination on May 15, the government office said.

Following are reactions to the assassination attempt:

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen:

"Such acts of violence have no place in our society and undermine democracy, our most precious common good. My thoughts are with PM Fico, his family."

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz:

"News of the cowardly assassination attempt on Slovakian Prime Minister Fico shocks me deeply. Violence must have no place in European politics."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky:

"Every effort should be made to ensure that violence does not become the norm in any country, form, or sphere."

Slovakia’s acting Parliament speaker Peter Ziga:

"I perceive this as an attack on the principles of Slovak democracy. Such a horrible act has never happened in Slovak history. I consider it to be the result of whipped-up passions and the division of the Slovak society into two irreconcilable camps."

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak:

"Shocked to hear this awful news. All our thoughts are with Prime Minister Fico and his family."

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer:

"The attempt on the life of Slovak PM Fico shocks me deeply, no place for hate and violence in our democracies."