World leaders wish British PM Boris Johnson a quick recovery from coronavirus

LONDON (REUTERS, AFP) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's admission to intensive care with coronavirus prompted an outpouring of well-wishes from world leaders on Monday (April 6).

Here are some of the global figures who wished the British leader a quick recovery:

UNITED STATES

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he was saddened to hear that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had been moved to an intensive care unit after his coronavirus symptoms worsened.

"I also want to send best wishes to a very good friend of mine, a friend to our nation, Prime Minister Boris Johnson. We were very saddened to hear that he was taken into intensive care this afternoon," the president said in a White House press conference.

"Americans are all praying for his recovery. He's been a really good friend. He's been really something very special - strong, resolute, doesn't quit, doesn't give up."

Trump said that Washington had offered to provide medical assistance if needed.

Trump's daughter Ivanka also tweeted: “My thoughts and prayers are with Boris Johnson and his family. Godspeed Mr Prime Minister!”

EU

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen wished Johnson "a speedy and full recovery". "My thoughts are with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his family this evening," she tweeted.

Her reaction was echoed by the EU's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, who is recovering in quarantine after also testing positive.

"Wishing Boris Johnson all the best and a speedy recovery. My thoughts are with you and your family," Barnier tweeted.

The best wishes from two of the European Union's top officials underlined the setting aside of political tussling after Johnson took Britain out of the bloc in January.

FRANCE

French President Emmanuel Macron gave his "full support to Boris Johnson, his family and the British people at this difficult time". "I hope he will rapidly overcome this ordeal," tweeted.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian had earlier told BFMTV: "I know his strength, I am convinced he will draw from his resources, which are great, the capacity to overcome this ordeal. It's also symbolic of the seriousness of this crisis, which affects everyone."

ITALY

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte tweeted in English that "the Italian people is with the UK in these difficult times. We are one for each other. Get well soon Boris Johnson!"

CANADA

Canadian Prime Minster Justin Trudeau tweeted: “Sending my best wishes to Prime Minister Boris Johnson for a full and speedy recovery. My thoughts are with you and your family right now. Hope to see you back at Number 10 soon.”

WHO

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he was "thinking of my friend Boris Johnson tonight, and sending my and WHO's heartfelt good wishes as he battles the coronavirus."

"I know the NHS and its dedicated health workers will be looking after you," he tweeted.

THE NETHERLANDS

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said that "on behalf of the Dutch cabinet, I wish Boris Johnson, his family and the British people lots of strength during this difficult time." "I hope to be able to speak to him soon in good health," Rutte tweeted.

NATO

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said his thoughts are with his friend. "Lots of strength, Boris, and get well soon!" he tweeted.

Serbia

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic wished his "dear friend" a fast recovery. "Hang in there and keep fighting! We, your friends, are with you!" he wrote on Instagram.

Albania

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama tweeted: "I wish you will soon win this fight and be back to lead with all your passion and strength for your marvellous country. We are all in this together and together we will prevail by no doubt!"