World leaders seek united front for Ukraine as war rages on

BERLIN (AFP) - World leaders including US President Joe Biden will seek to close ranks at back-to-back summits from Sunday (June 26) on offering emphatic support to help Ukraine repel Russian invaders as the relentless war puts international unity to the test.

In the face-to-face talks, the allies will take stock of the effectiveness of sanctions imposed so far against President Vladimir Putin's Russia, consider possible new military and financial aid for Ukraine, and begin turning their eye to longer-term reconstruction plans.

But they will also be struggling to maintain a united front as the fallout from the war - from soaring inflation to looming food shortages to fears over energy supplies - tug at their resolve.

Ahead of the summit of Group of Seven (G-7), most industrialised nations which will be hosted from Sunday at the Bavarian mountain resort of Elmau Castle, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned that allies would need stamina in shoring up Ukraine.

"The truth is, we are still far from negotiations between Ukraine and Russia" because Putin "still believes in the possibility of a dictated peace", Mr Scholz said on Wednesday.

"It is, therefore, all the more important that we stay firmly on course - with our sanctions, with internationally coordinated arms deliveries, with our financial support for Ukraine."

Mr Scholz will be arriving in Elmau from a European Union summit in Brussels, where the 27-member bloc on Thursday agreed to grant candidate status to Ukraine.

After the G-7 summit closes on Tuesday, the leaders will head to a gathering of Nato powers in Madrid.

There, cracks are already apparent over Sweden and Finland's bids for accession, after Turkey blindsided the 30-member defence alliance in opposing the applications.

Western allies have supplied Ukraine with billions in financial aid and armaments, with the US leading the charge with US$5.6 billion (S$7.8 billion) worth of weapons alone.

But as the war drags into its fifth month, Ukraine has repeatedly warned that it needs far more support to withstand the grinding Russian assault.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky will participate in the G-7 and Nato summits in separate video-link sessions, but he has made his agenda abundantly clear with his repeated pleas for more pressure on Russia and more weapons for his troops.

Washington said leaders at the G-7 plan to "roll out a concrete set of proposals to increase pressure on Russia".