World leaders at Paris climate summit to push for finance reform

PARIS - Dozens of global leaders will gather in Paris on Thursday for a summit to tease out a new consensus on international economic reforms to help debt-burdened developing countries face a growing onslaught of challenges, particularly climate change.

French President Emmanuel Macron has said the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact is aimed at finding the financial solutions to the interlinked global goals of tackling poverty, curbing planet-heating emissions and protecting nature.

He is hosting the meeting with Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley, who has become a powerful advocate for re-imagining the role of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund in an era of climate crisis.

“We can make a huge difference for the planet and against poverty,” Mr Macron said on Twitter on Wednesday.

Economies have been battered by successive shocks in recent years, including Covid-19, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, spiking inflation, debt, and the spiralling cost of weather disasters intensified by global warming.

Leaders set to attend the summit include Kenyan President William Ruto, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Chinese Premier Li Qiang and European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen.

“President Ruto will underscore the urgent need to move beyond incremental measures that fall short of effectively combating the climate crisis and fail to generate investment benefits for Africa,” Dr Ruto’s office said ahead of the summit.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will also attend, as will US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, IMF director Kristalina Georgieva and World Bank chief Ajay Banga.

Climate campaigners Greta Thunberg and Vanessa Nakate will be in the French capital, while Billie Eilish will perform at Global Citizen’s “Power Our Planet” concert on Thursday evening, lending star appeal to a macroeconomic niche unused to such a limelight.

Climate goals

France says the two-day summit will be a platform for ideas ahead of a cluster of major economic and climate meetings in the coming months.

But observers are looking for tangible progress – including keeping promises already made.

“We’d need to see some down payments from the richer countries and their development finance institutions,” said Mr Alex Scott of the think tank E3G.

One likely announcement is that a 2009 pledge to deliver US$100 billion (S$134 billion) a year in climate finance to poorer nations by 2020 will finally be fulfilled, albeit three years late.

A second pledge to rechannel US$100 billion in unused “special drawing rights” – the IMF’s tool to boost liquidity – will also be in the spotlight.