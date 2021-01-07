World leaders condemn violence at US Capitol

PARIS (AFP) - World leaders and governments on Wednesday (Jan 6) expressed shock and outrage at the storming of the US Capitol in Washington by supporters of US President Donald Trump.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Twitter condemned the "disgraceful scenes in US Congress. The United States stands for democracy around the world and it is now vital that there should be a peaceful and orderly transfer of power".

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab added in his own tweet: "The US rightly takes great pride in its democracy, and there can be no justification for these violent attempts to frustrate the lawful and proper transition of power."

The European Union's foreign policy chief condemned an "assault on US democracy".

"In the eyes of the world, American democracy tonight appears under siege," Mr Josep Borrell tweeted.

Calling the action an "assault on US democracy, its institutions and the rule of law," he added: "This is not America. The election results of 3 November must be fully respected."

In France, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian condemned "a serious attack on democracy".

"The violence against American institutions are a serious attack on democracy. I condemn it," Mr Le Drian tweeted. "The will and the votes of the American people must be respected."

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas called on Mr Trump supporters to "stop trampling on democracy".

"Trump and his supporters should finally accept the decision of American voters and stop trampling on democracy," Mr Maas tweeted.

"The enemies of democracy will be pleased to see these incredible images from Washington DC," he added. "Inflammatory words turn into violent actions."

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, who is also the vice-chancellor, likewise condemned the "disturbing images" from Washington.

The North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) chief Jens Stoltenberg tweeted: "Shocking scenes in Washington, DC. The outcome of this democratic election must be respected."

In The Netherlands, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Twitter: "Horrible images from Washington D.C. Dear @realDonaldTrump, recognise @JoeBiden as the next president today."

The plain-speaking Mr Rutte once during a visit to the White House in 2018 interrupted Mr Trump with a loud 'no' when Mr Trump made an assertion about EU-US trade.

Irish premier Micheal Martin, who has invited the Irish-American Biden to visit his ancestral homeland early in his presidency, tweeted his condemnation.

"The Irish people have a deep connection with the United States of America, built up over many generations. I know that many, like me, will be watching the scenes unfolding in Washington DC with great concern and dismay," Mr Martin said.

Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney went further in directly rebuking Mr Trump.

"Shocking & deeply sad scenes in Washington DC - we must call this out for what it is: a deliberate assault on Democracy by a sitting President & his supporters, attempting to overturn a free & fair election!" he tweeted.

"The world is watching! We hope for restoration of calm."

In Greece, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in a tweet that he was "extremely troubled by the violence and horrible events" that took place. " American democracy is resilient, deeply rooted and will overcome this crisis."

Turkey foreign ministry said in a statement that the country were following with concern the internal developments happening in the US.

"We call on all parties in the US to maintain restrain and prudence. We believe the US will overcome this internal political crisis in a mature manner."