World hunger has increased again and affects 821.6 million people: UN

ROME (DPA) - Last year, the number of hungry people around the world rose for the third year in a row to 821.6 million people, UN agencies reported on Monday (July 15).

Global hunger numbers have reverted to levels last seen in 2010-2011, the agencies said, in a report called The State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World.

The 2018 figure for global undernourishment compared with 811.7 million people in 2017, 796.5 million people in 2016 and 785.4 people million in 2015.

The numbers have been recalculated and differ from previous UN hunger reports.

In percentage terms, just under 11 per cent of the world's population do not have enough to eat, UN agencies said, adding that the proportion has been roughly unchanged since 2015.

According to the report, the trend underscores "the immense challenge of achieving the Zero Hunger target by 2030", one of the UN's sustainable development goals.

Monday's report was presented in New York.

It was compiled by the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), Unicef, the World Health Organisation, the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and the World Food Programme (WFP).

Falling hunger rates have until recently been a major success story, largely thanks to rapid economic development in Asia.

In 2015, the UN hailed the fact that more than 200 million people had been freed from hunger since 1990.