World economy to skirt recession but growth too low, German government sources say

FILE PHOTO: People walk on a shopping street in the southern German town of Konstanz January 17, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: A man pushes his cart with merchandise to sell, in Times Square, New York, U.S., December 25, 2023. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/File Photo
Updated
Apr 16, 2024, 06:57 PM
Published
Apr 16, 2024, 06:47 PM

BERLIN - The danger of a global recession has largely been averted but growth will be meagre, German government sources said, referring to International Monetary Fund forecasts that will be published later on Tuesday.

"The global economy is growing, but it is not growing very dynamically. In other places, like here, it is not growing at all," one of the sources said.

Structural reforms are therefore necessary, they added.

"In the medium term, global growth prospects are also unsatisfactorily low," a source said.

This week's IMF spring meeting in Washington DC is taking place in difficult times, recently exacerbated by the Iranian attack on Israel.

On the margins of the meeting, the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors will hold two meetings, each focussing on a single topic.

On Wednesday evening, they will discuss climate financing, followed by a meeting on Thursday morning on strengthening international development banks.

A communique is not planned, the sources said.

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner and Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel called for the IMF to refocus on its core tasks, in a jointly written guest op-ed published in Germany's Handelsblatt on Tuesday.

"Financing a development policy agenda is not the IMF's original task and should rather be left to institutions such as the World Bank," wrote Lindner and Nagel ahead of the spring meetings. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top