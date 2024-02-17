World Court says no need for additional emergency measures for Palestinians

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Friday said that it does not see the need for additional emergency measures to protect Palestinians' rights following Israel's Rafah offensive.

The court said the "perilous situation" in the Gaza Strip and in Rafah particularly "demands immediate and effective implementation of the provisional measures" per its order on Jan. 26, and "does not demand the indication of additional provisional measures."

The decision comes after South Africa asked the World Court to consider whether Israel's plan to extend its offensive in Gaza into the city of Rafah requires additional emergency measures to protect Palestinians' rights earlier this month. REUTERS