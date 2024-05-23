World Court rejects Mexico request for measures against Ecuador

May 23, 2024, 09:51 PM
May 23, 2024, 09:51 PM

THE HAGUE - Judges at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Thursday rejected a demand by Mexico to order emergency measures after Ecuador stormed the Mexican embassy in Quito.

ICJ presiding judge Nawaf Salam said Ecuador had already promised to protect Mexican diplomatic premises and residences and therefore there was no urgency for additional orders by the court.

Mexico has asked for emergency measures against Ecuador to ensure it would protect the embassy and the residences of Mexican diplomats in the aftermath of last month's raid which it says breached international law.

The case centres on the dramatic arrest of Ecuador's former Vice President Jorge Glas, twice convicted of corruption and facing fresh charges, who had been living in the Mexican embassy since December. He was seized on April 5 in a raid by Ecuadorean police shortly after Mexico granted him asylum status. REUTERS

