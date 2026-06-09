World conflicts hit peak in 2025: Report

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The annual Conflict Trends report said 65 conflicts involving at least one state were recorded worldwide in 2025.

OSLO – The world saw the highest number of state conflicts since World War II in 2025, a Norwegian study said on June 9, warning of a surge in attacks targeting civilians.

The annual Conflict Trends report from the Peace Research Institute Oslo ( Prio ) said 65 conflicts involving at least one state were recorded worldwide in 2025, a new high since 1946.

Conflicts between states also hit a new 80-year peak, doubling from the year before to eight – including border clashes between India and Pakistan, Afghanistan and Pakistan, and Cambodia and Thailand, as well as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Israeli military operations against Syria.

“Unfortunately, there are not a lot of positive things,” researcher Siri Aas Rustad told a group of media outlets including AFP.

“Usually, I’m able to sort of squeeze something positive out of it, but this year it’s shocking, the numbers.”

2025 was the third deadliest since the end of the Cold War, with around 245,000 deaths directly related to fighting or political violence – nearly 76,500 of them attributed to attacks directly targeting civilians, compared with 14,200 in 2024.

The sharp increase in civilian deaths is due to the conflict between the army and paramilitaries in Sudan, where the siege and massacres carried out in El-Fasher city in the Darfur region are estimated to have killed some 60,000 people .

Since the end of the Cold War, only 1994 and 2021 have seen more bloodshed, due to the Rwandan genocide and the war in Ethiopia’s Tigray region respectively.

“What has happened in the past five or six years is that we have several big conflicts going on at the same time, and they seem to take over from each other. The world doesn’t get any breaks ,” Rustad said.

“And that’s different from previously – this continuous high-intensity level of conflict globally.”

The Prio study is based on figures compiled by the Uppsala Conflict Data Programme , attached to Uppsala University.

It distinguishes between three main types of organised violence: conflicts involving at least one state, non-state conflicts, and one-sided violence against civilians.

Africa remained the region most affected by the first type of conflict with 29, followed by Asia, the Middle East, the Americas and Europe.

Rustad said Israel was “clearly one of the most aggressive countries in the world at the moment”, pointing to its involvement in different types of conflicts in Gaza, Syria, Lebanon, against Iran, and against Houthi rebels.

She also pointed to the US, saying President Donald Trump’s return to power had brought “not just attacking and increasing violence, but also the trade barriers they’re putting up”.

“We are putting a lid on collaboration. The (UN) Security Council doesn’t work at the moment. We get a much more polarised world,” she said. AFP