World can end Covid emergency this year: WHO chief

An artist paints a mural on the walls of an underpass in New Delhi, on Jan 16, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
19 min ago

GENEVA (AFP) - The head of the World Health Organization said on Monday (Jan 24) that the planet can end the Covid-19 emergency this year, although the virus last week killed someone every 12 seconds.

"We can end Covid-19 as a global health emergency and we can do it this year," Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told the UN health agency's executive board.

To do so, countries need to work harder to ensure equitable access to vaccines and treatment, track the virus and its emerging variants, and keep restrictions in place, he warned.

The WHO has for months demanded that countries do more to accelerate the distribution of vaccines in poorer nations, calling on all countries to vaccinate at least 70 per cent of their populations by the middle of this year.

Half of the WHO's 194 member states missed the previous target of vaccinating 40 per cent of their people by end-2021 and 85 per cent of people in Africa were yet to receive a single jab, Dr Tedros said.

"We simply cannot end the emergency phase of the pandemic unless we bridge this gap," he said.

"On average last week, 100 cases were reported every three seconds, and somebody lost their life to Covid-19 every 12 seconds," he added.

Covid-19 has killed more than 5.5 million people since it first emerged in late 2019 and case numbers have been driven to record levels by the new Omicron variant.

Since the strain was first detected in southern Africa nine weeks ago, Dr Tedros said 80 million cases had been reported to the WHO - more than in all of 2020.

Omicron appears to cause less severe disease than previous variants and Dr Tedros confirmed that "the explosion in cases has not been matched by a surge in deaths".

The WHO chief said the world would need to learn to live with Covid.

"We will need to learn to manage it through a sustained and integrated strategy for acute respiratory diseases," he said, emphasising it was "dangerous to assume that Omicron will be the last variant, or that this is the end game."

"On the contrary," he said, "globally the conditions are ideal for more variants to emerge."

"The potential for a more transmissible, more deadly variant remains very real."

More On This Topic
Endemic Covid-19 would not mean end of danger, says WHO
Omicron optimist, pessimist or fatalist: Which are you?
Related Stories
Omicron 'sub-variant' throws up new virus questions
Pfizer CEO sees annual Covid-19 vaccine rather than frequent boosters
How did S'pore leaders handle Covid-19? ST's book, In This Together, brings you the inside story
Why are men more likely to die of Covid-19? It's complicated
S'pore man infected with 2 Covid-19 variants in 8 months
Cypriot scientist says findings showing Deltacron Covid-19 variant isn't error
S. African study of Omicron points to end of acute pandemic phase
China rushes to develop an mRNA Covid-19 vaccine as doubts grow over local jabs
The mutating virus and its message to mankind
Studies suggest why Omicron is less severe: It spares the lungs

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top