Women deminers step in to clear up Ukrainian land

SNIGURIVKA - Deminer Tetiana Shpak crouched down in a once tranquil poppy-strewn field in southern Ukraine, now littered with Russian mines.

Just a few years ago this scene would have been impossible – until 2018 women were banned from becoming deminers, a profession long considered too dangerous for them.

“I did not think that my path would lead here,” said the 51-year-old former maths teacher whose face was covered with a thick protective mask.

But the Russian invasion in February 2022 changed that.

After first helping to build fortifications to repel Moscow’s soldiers and then losing her father in a bombardment, Ms Shpak said she “really wanted to be useful”.

More women like her are joining mine-clearance teams, where they now account for 30 per cent of personnel, according to official data.

A similar trend has unfolded in other professions once dominated by men that have been drained of labour by mobilisation and emigration.

“The family was initially against it, of course,” said Ms Shpak, who has been working for the Halo Trust mine-clearing organisation in Snigurivka, in the southern Mykolaiv region, for the past year.

Her teenage daughter, in particular, was “nervous”.

But Shpak told her that the work is safe, as she only locates mines while other teams actually detonate them.

“Now my daughter says that when she grows up, she will also try something similar,” Shpak told AFP.

While she does not see herself as a role model, she said she would “like to see more women doing this kind of work”.

More attentive

Valeria Ponomareva, a 23-year-old former hairdresser who leads a team of deminers, says women can have advantages in this line of work.

“Girls are more attentive, careful,” she told AFP.

She said her mother was “shocked” but she has no regrets about her “dramatic” career change.

“For the prosperity of Ukraine our work is necessary,” Ponomareva said.