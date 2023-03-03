Woman wins first UK court case for ‘image-based abuse’

LONDON – A woman was awarded almost £100,000 (S$161,000) by a UK court for image-based abuse in what is thought to be the first time in England and Wales that a judge has awarded compensation for a case of its kind.

Judge Justine Thornton criticised the use of the term “revenge porn” in her ruling, saying it “conveys the impression that a victim somehow deserved what happened to them”. The ruling uses the term “image-based abuse” instead.

The case could act as a blueprint for claimants in similar cases who want to get redress and have images removed from the Internet, said Mr Justin Levinson, the woman’s lawyer, adding that it is significant because it is the first time such a case has gone in front of a judge, rather than being settled out of court.

There have been over 20,000 criminal complaints to police of image-based abuse since 2015, when it became illegal to share another person’s private sexual photos or videos without consent. A freedom of information request by the Sunday People in 2022 found that only 846 complaints resulted in a criminal charge.

Mr Max Campbell, a partner at Brett Wilson who specialises in privacy claims, said it would help him assess the level of claim for damages in similar cases.

“The distress element (of the damages) can be a bit like plucking a number out of the air,” he said. “In terms of negotiating settlements in other cases, one will now be able to point to this case and say this is as serious or even potentially more egregious than this.”

The judgment follows the landmark civil case victory of YouTube celebrity Chrissy Chambers in 2018, who settled out of court with a man who secretly recorded and uploaded videos of her to the Internet.

Ms Ann Olivarius, the lawyer who represented Ms Chambers in the earlier case, said of this ruling, “I’m delighted about this judgment. Bring as many cases like this as you can. Image-based abuse has got to stop.”

The woman in this case, who was not named and given the pseudonym “FGX” by the court, was awarded the damages after her ex-partner covertly recorded images of her naked and published them on pornographic websites.

The man, who was in an intimate relationship with the woman at the time, used a microscopic camera concealed in the bathroom of the home they shared to record images while she was naked without her knowledge.

The woman later found the images on a pornographic website alongside a photograph of her face. She also found screenshots from a payment platform inferring that he was paid for uploading the images.

He was convicted of voyeurism and other criminal sexual offences on Sept 10, 2020. He was sentenced to serve a two-year suspended sentence and ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register for 10 years. FGX brought a civil claim against him in December 2020.