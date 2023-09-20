Woman scatters brother’s ashes into a swimming pool in Spain, sparking backlash on social media

A woman, who scattered her late brother’s ashes into a swimming pool at a club in Ibiza in Spain, has sparked a backlash on social media.

In a video posted on social media in September, the unidentified woman, is seen standing in a shallow pool and scattering what appears to be grey dust from a small bottle into the pool.

The video is accompanied by the text: “Just me sprinkling my brother about Ushuaia”.

In the video, the woman is seen dancing along to the music in the background as she pours the bottle contents. She is among partygoers at the outdoor location. She later smiles, laughs and continues to dance.

The pool was identified to be at a popular outdoor beach club Ushuaia Ibiza, located in Ibiza, a popular party island. Their poolside parties host world-famous DJs such as David Guetta and Calvin Harris.

Her act, which was filmed on video, later circulated on social media.

It was first posted on TikTok, reported the New York Post on Sept 16. The video was then shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Social media users expressed disgust and called for the woman to be arrested.

A user on TikTok said that the woman’s action was “messed up”.

Another user on the same platform said that the woman was “disgusting” and she should not have scattered the ashes into the pool, as people were in it.

Over on X and TikTok, some users said that the woman should be arrested for scattering the ashes into a pool.

Another user wrote on, X: “Human ash is probably the least thing to worry about in a pool in Ibiza.”