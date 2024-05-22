Woman jogging in Switzerland park killed by naked man

ZURICH - A jogger was killed by a naked man who was screaming and attacking people in a lakeside park in Switzerland, police said on May 22.

The attack happened on May 21 evening in Mannedorf near Lake Zurich, around 20km southeast of Switzerland’s biggest city Zurich, the canton’s police said.

A 19-year-old Swiss man, believed to be the perpetrator, was found on site and has been arrested by the police.

Shortly before 8pm (2am Singapore time on May 22), passers-by had reported a man in Alma Park, who was running around naked, screaming and physically attacking other people.

The police said: “The emergency services who quickly arrived on site found a seriously injured woman lying on the ground.

“Despite immediate resuscitation, the woman died from her serious injuries.”

The victim’s identity is being investigated, the police said.

They are also investigating the background to the attack and whether the perpetrator and the victim knew each other.

After police questioning, the arrested suspect will be referred to the public prosecutor for serious violent crime, the police said. AFP